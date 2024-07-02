Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 476,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,279,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Royal Caribbean Cruises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.2 %

RCL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.81. The company had a trading volume of 191,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,399. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

