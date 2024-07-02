Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 476,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,279,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Royal Caribbean Cruises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.2 %
RCL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.81. The company had a trading volume of 191,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,399. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
