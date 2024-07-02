Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,790,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.98% of Element Solutions worth $119,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. 26,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,778. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

