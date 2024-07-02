Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.71% of Globus Medical worth $51,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Globus Medical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,045. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 106.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $69.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

