Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $238,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,118.71.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,019.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,437. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,017.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,034.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

