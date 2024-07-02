Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,203. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.94 and a 12 month high of $199.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.