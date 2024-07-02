Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Down 18.8%

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 237,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,582,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Versarien Trading Down 18.8 %

The company has a market cap of £968,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.13.

Versarien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.