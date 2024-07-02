Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Verve Therapeutics worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verve Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 342,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,106.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ VERV opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.83. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company’s revenue was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

