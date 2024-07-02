VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,257,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VFLO stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $296.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

