Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

VIOT stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.80. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Featured Articles

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

