Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $219.00

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 213.80 ($2.70), with a volume of 2654249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.60 ($2.70).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Virgin Money UK Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 214.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is currently 2,777.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £14,368.45 ($18,174.11). 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.