Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 524,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,176. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -339.45 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 469,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 76,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 298,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

