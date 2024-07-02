Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.08. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 624,107 shares changing hands.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$86.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

