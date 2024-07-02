Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.19% of Watts Water Technologies worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,968.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 46,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $179.44 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.87 and a 52 week high of $219.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.15. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

