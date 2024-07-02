Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
