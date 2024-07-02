Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,523 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $136.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.