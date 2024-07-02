Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 259,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 157,175 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of D opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

