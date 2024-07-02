Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,882 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 72,390 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 188,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.