Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 32,127 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after buying an additional 2,307,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,780 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,566 shares during the last quarter. Emory University bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,758,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.