Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,894,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 335,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

