Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $734,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE ROK opened at $265.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.52. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.