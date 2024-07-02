Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,681 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

