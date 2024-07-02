Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
