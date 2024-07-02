Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.15% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 125,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

