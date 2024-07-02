Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

PEG opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

