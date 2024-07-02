Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 29,985 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,985 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 28.8% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 120,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,625,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 25.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Xylem by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 373,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Xylem by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE XYL opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average of $127.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

