Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.55.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,971 shares of company stock worth $61,217,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,057.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $984.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $951.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $688.52 and a one year high of $1,081.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

