Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $812.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $834.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $752.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.