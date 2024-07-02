Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 300 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

