Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 99.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,770,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,770,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,634,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.30.

MDB opened at $263.51 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.78 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

