Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

