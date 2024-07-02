Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $225,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

