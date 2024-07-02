Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $254,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $147.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.