Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $261,000 in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,436,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VUSB stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

