Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $298,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $231.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.01. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

