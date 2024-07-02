Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EQAL opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $585.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

