Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.79% of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 158,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCLD stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

