Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 227,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1,253.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 654,705 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CRPT stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.36.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

