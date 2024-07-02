Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.