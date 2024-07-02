Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after acquiring an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 905,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,316,000 after acquiring an additional 50,879 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $142.30 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.95.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,587 shares of company stock worth $4,546,080 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.