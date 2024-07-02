Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

