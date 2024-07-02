Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHB. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 263,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,995,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.66. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

