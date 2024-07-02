Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 8,324 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYRA opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $907.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.01. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TYRA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

