Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 60,271 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,271 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.42% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 601,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 440,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 1,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

NRIX stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

