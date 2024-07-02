Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of Dorman Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 26.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DORM opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.50. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.41.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

