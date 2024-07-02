Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,758,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,970,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 792,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,988,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,511,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DYN. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,967.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,967.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.