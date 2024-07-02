Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,933,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

