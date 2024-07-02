Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 121,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $637.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.65.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

