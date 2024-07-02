Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $303,444,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,231,000 after buying an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $134.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.52.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

