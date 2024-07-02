Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

