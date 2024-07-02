Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 12,660 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EEM stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

